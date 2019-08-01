While we all know the name Pierce Brosnan, you may not know who Keely Shaye Smith is — but the actor’s wife is a huge part of his life.

In 1980, the James Bond star tied the knot with who would be his first wife, actress Cassandra Harris. The pair had one child together, Sean, in 1983. However, Pierce’s wife also had two kids, Charlotte and Chris, from a previous marriage. Tragically, Cassandra died in 1983 after a battle with ovarian cancer — the same disease that would eventually take her daughter’s life years later.

“[Cassie] made me the man I am, the actor I am, the father I am,” the Mrs. Doubtfire costar once said about his first love. “There is an incredible cruelty in it all, losing a person you shared everything with.”

It would take ten years for Pierce to meet someone he would fall head over heels for again, as Keely stepped into his life. The pair married in 2001 after meeting in 1984. “I had a great marriage which sadly had its own ending, and I was lucky enough to find love again. We were meant to find each other,” he explained. “I thank God for her every day.”

Take a look below to learn a bit more about Keely!

Who is she?

Keely was born on September 25, 1963 in Vallejo, California.

What does she do?

Keely, 55, is quite busy these days: she is not only a TV personality and a journalist, she is also an author. Keely has also done some modeling and acting work — she once appeared on General Hospital as Valerie Freeman. However, before that she actually made a cameo in a Huey Lewis video for the song “Stuck With You.”

Although, Keely has gone on to do impressive and incredible things in her career, including being the environmental correspondent for ABC’s The Home Show, which earned her countless accolades. She also served as a correspondent for NBC’s hit classic show Unsolved Mysteries in 1994, until 1997. It is pretty clear that Pierce fell for someone who was a complete go-getter!

Keely wasn’t done there, as she also worked for Good Morning America and Today . So great!

Is she married?

Pierce and Keely tied the knot on August 4, 2001 in County Mayo, Ireland. The pair will soon be celebrating 26 years of marriage — however, Pierce had nothing but lovely words for his wife on his most recent wedding anniversary. “Thank you for the love, my love of these past 25 years, onwards… ?❤️,” he captioned a photo he shared on Instagram.

Does she have kids?

Keely welcomed her first child with Pierce in 1997, a son named Dylan, now 22. Four years later, she would welcome her second child with her love, another boy, Paris, now 18.

It certainly seems like Pierce found a good one!