Pierce Brosnan’s Love for His Kids Will Make You Say ‘Aww’! See the Film Icon’s Rare Family Photos

Pierce Brosnan can’t help but boast the biggest smile on his face whenever he’s around his kids. Though it’s not often for the GoldenEye alum to step out with his children, Pierce has made a handful of rare public appearances with his family — especially sons Sean Brosnan, Dylan Brosnan and Paris Brosnan.

The film icon’s kiddos have supported their famous father at Hollywood events for as long as fans can remember. Sean followed in his dad’s acting footsteps and is making a name for himself, while the star’s younger sons, Dylan and Paris, are focusing on pursuing careers as models.

As the years have passed, Pierce has occasionally turned red carpet outings into family affairs, stepping out alongside his sons at the premiere of Love Is All You Need in 2013. More recently, Dylan and Paris joined their father at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2020.

The Die Another Day star is the dad of his kids through different relationships, having first become a father during his marriage with late wife Cassandra Harris. The pair welcomed Pierce’s eldest child, Sean, in 1983, and he also became the stepdad of Cassandra’s older kids, Charlotte Brosnan and Chris Brosnan, having adopted them following their 1980 wedding.

Tragically, Cassandra died in 1991 following a battle with ovarian cancer. The Mamma Mia! actor was heartbroken, telling People shortly after her death, “There is an incredible cruelty in it all, losing a person you shared everything with.”

Fortunately, Pierce was “lucky enough to find love again” with his second spouse, Keely Shaye Smith. The couple wed in 2001 and expanded the Mrs. Doubtfire actor’s family when Keely gave birth to son Dylan in 1997, followed by his youngest child, Paris, in 2001.

Since falling in love with the American journalist and author, Pierce couldn’t feel more grateful for his beautiful blended family. “We were meant to find each other,” the doting husband gushed about Keely. “I thank God for her every day.”

Even though Pierce has experienced a lot of heartbreak in his life, including the death of his stepdaughter, Charlotte, in 2013, he always tries his best to focus on the important things in life: his family. “[Pierce’s] kids are everything to him,” an insider once told Closer.

To see a roundup of the actor’s cutest family photos with his kids, keep scrolling!