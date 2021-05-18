Pierce Brosnan is always cracking his kids up! The iconic film star was spotted on a rare outing with his son Dylan Brosnan in Malibu, California, on Monday, May 17. Pierce was photographed busting a silly move before heading to his car alongside his handsome mini-me.

The 68-year-old Hollywood hunk and Dylan, 24, appeared to enjoy the father-son night out at Nobu restaurant. They were seen as they waited for their car to be pulled from the valet. The GoldenEye star and the up-and-coming model looked fashionable as ever in their ensembles.

At one point, Pierce — who shares Dylan and son Paris Brosnan, 20, with wife Keely Shaye Smith — shook the hand of a valet worker before stepping over to his car. Prior to taking a seat inside, though, the Die Another Day alum did a hilarious dance while waving his arms around.

It’s not often for the Golden Globe nominee to be spotted out and about with any of his children, but there’s no doubt Pierce is always having a good time when he’s around his family. In addition to Dylan and Paris, Pierce is the dad of Sean Brosnan, 37, Christopher Brosnan, 48, and late daughter Charlotte Brosnan, whom he shares with first wife Cassandra Harris.

For the Mamma Mia! actor, experiencing fatherhood and raising his kids are two of his greatest accomplishments. “Being a father is a huge responsibility, but it’s a satisfying one,” he once marveled to Closer Weekly.

Pierce also knows what it’s like to be a single dad — he became a widower in 1991 when Cassandra died from ovarian cancer. Fortunately, he was “lucky enough to find love again” with Keely and expand his family.

“We were meant to find each other,” the World Is Not Enough alum gushed to People about the journalist, who he married in 2001. “I thank God for her every day.”

Because Pierce has experienced many heartbreaks in his life, he’s making sure to cherish all the time he has with his wonderful spouse and kids. “I’m beginning to feel my years, [but] I’m beginning to love my years. With all of that comes lovely, joyful well-being,” the actor has said. “Life is so precious. It can be snatched away without any prior warning so why waste it? That’s why I enjoy my wonderful, beautiful family.”

To see photos of Pierce and Dylan’s rare Malibu outing, scroll through the gallery below!