Nothing to see here other than Pierce Brosnan and his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, enjoying a romantic date night! The Die Another Day actor was photographed on a rare outing with his longtime love in Malibu, California.

Pierce, 67, and Keely, 57, were spotted as they headed to their car after dining at the celebrity hotspot Nobu on Wednesday, April 7. The Golden Globe nominee looked handsome as ever in a blue coat and jeans, while his spouse turned heads in a cheetah maxi dress and beige cardigan over her shoulders.

Pierce and his brunette beauty have been enjoying date nights together for more than the last two decades. The couple started dating in 1994 and after nearly seven years, they tied the knot in 2001. The lovebirds share their two kids, Paris Brosnan and Dylan Brosnan.

Before Keely, however, Pierce was married to his first wife, Cassandra Harris, whom he said “I do” to in 1980. The former couple became the parents of his older kids, Sean Brosnan, Christopher Brosnan and Charlotte Brosnan, but Cassandra tragically died from ovarian cancer in 1991.

Following Cassie’s death, Pierce was understandably heartbroken to lose the woman who had been his rock. “[Cassie] made me the man I am, the actor I am, the father I am,” the Mrs. Doubtfire alum told People in 1992. “There is an incredible cruelty in it all, losing a person you shared everything with.”

However, everything changed for the Hollywood hunk when he crossed paths with Keely more than 10 years later. Though there isn’t a day that goes by that Pierce doesn’t feel grateful for his time with Cassie, he knows it was fate to fall in love with Keely.

“I had a great marriage which sadly had its own ending, and I was lucky enough to find love again. We were meant to find each other,” he shared with the outlet. “I thank God for her every day.”

Throughout their 20-year marriage, Pierce and Keely have enjoyed countless incredible memories together. Whether they’re grabbing a bite to eat in town or lounging on the beach near their home in Hawaii, Pierce said Keely’s “vitality” and “passion” make everything better.

“When Keely looks at me, I go weak,” he told Closer Weekly in January 2018. “I love her … she has this strength that I wouldn’t be able to live without.”

