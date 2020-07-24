Ever since Pierce Brosnan met and fell in love with his second wife, Keely Shaye Smith, the beloved James Bond star can’t help but be captivated by her incredible spirit. Throughout the years of his marriage with the TV personality and author, Pierce has said the sweetest things about his wife of nearly 20 years.

Pierce first crossed paths with Keely in 1994. At the time, he was still grieving the death of his first wife, Cassandra Harris, whom he tied the knot with in 1980. The former pair were together for over 10 years and welcomed their only son, Sean, in 1983, before Cassandra tragically died from ovarian cancer in 1991.

“[Cassie] made me the man I am, the actor I am, the father I am,” the Mrs. Doubtfire star told People in 1992. “There is an incredible cruelty in it all, losing a person you shared everything with.”

Fortunately, Pierce gave love another shot when he was introduced to Keely in 1994. It was practically love at first sight for the two as they quickly became a couple. The Die Another Day actor and his brunette beauty walked down the aisle in 2001 and expanded Pierce’s brood when they welcomed son Paris later that year. The duo also became the proud parents of their youngest son, Dylan, in 1997.

“I had a great marriage which sadly had its own ending, and I was lucky enough to find love again,” he gushed to the outlet. “We were meant to find each other. I thank God for [Keely] every day.”

The feeling was completely mutual for the Poisoning Paradise actress as she once marveled over the pair’s first date. Keely recalled sitting “down under the stars” while talking the night away with her handsome beau. “[Pierce] held my hand. There were fireworks going off over our heads, and Kenny Loggins was singing,” she explained.

“We talked until 3 in the morning,” the loving mom of two sweetly continued. “He had this mischievous sparkle in his eyes. I thought, ‘Wow! Wow!’”

Even though Keely was blown away by the Mamma Mia! alum’s dashing good looks, she insisted it was his heart of gold that truly won her over. “He’s intelligent, captivating and his real beauty emanates from the soul,” she gushed. “And, like a fine wine, he’s aging beautifully.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Pierce’s cutest quotes about his wife, Keely!