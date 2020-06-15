Alone time. Pierce Brosnan and his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, had a very relaxing day at the beach in Hawaii on Sunday, June 14. Keely, 56, sunbathed on the sand, while Pierce, 67, sat in the shade.

The two lovebirds have been spending a lot of time together in Hawaii amid the coronavirus pandemic. Since Pierce owns a luxurious home there, he decided to quarantine on the beautiful island with the journalist by his side. “This is a gift,” he told Hi Luxury in a previous interview about buying property there. “We live under the shadow of Maknae and so for Keely and I to come here 11 years ago and have some small dream of a getaway for our children, for ourselves and our future, this is truly [a] magical space.”

In Hawaii, the couple have their own private forest that they like to explore every now and then. Sometimes, Pierce goes hiking to enjoy the scenery. The last time they were spotted out together was back in May when Pierce and Keely shared a few hot and heavy kisses on the beach. The duo like to travel together so much that they previously went to France in October 2018 and Malibu in June of that same year.

On April 9, the Die Another Day actor celebrated the first time he met the reporter 26 years ago in a sweet Instagram post. “My darling angel heart Keely, thank you for bringing such love and beauty into my life, for making these past [26] years the greatest joy of my life,” he wrote next to a throwback pic of them. “Happy anniversary my brown-eyed girl.”

The actor and his beloved share their two kids — Dylan, 23, and Paris, 19 — but they don’t appear to be quarantining with them in Hawaii. The last time the family of four was spotted out together was at the 2020 Golden Globes. Pierce walked the red carpet with his kids by his side and he looked happier than ever. Hopefully, Dylan and Paris will join their parents in Hawaii when the pandemic is over.

Scroll below to see pictures of Pierce and Keely relaxing on the beach together!