Courteney Cox doesn’t mind hitting the red carpet for an awards show or Hollywood event, but she prefers being at her California home with her daughter, Coco, and their King Cavelier pups. After taking one look inside the Friends‘ alum property, you’ll understand why she never wants to leave.

“This is a house I’ll never move from … it really is so special to me,” she gushed to One Kings Lane in 2017. “I’ve found the perfect home.”

Courteney resides in a massive beachfront mansion in Malibu that she purchased in 2007, according to the outlet. The SAG Award winner’s residence sits on two acres of land and features a number of bedrooms, several bathrooms, a chef-style kitchen, a living room, dining area and spaces for entertainment.

The Cougar Town actress’ home also features a decent amount of lavish outdoor living space. In the backyard, you can find a gorgeous patio that gives incredible views of the Pacific Ocean, as well as guest cottages, a movie theater and a tennis court complete with its own house.

At the time Courteney — who shares Coco with ex-husband David Arquette — bought the impressive property, she worked closely with architect Michael Kovac and interior designer Trip Haenisch to transform the abode into exactly what she wanted.

“If it was up to me, everything would have been one color — monochromatic, very simple,” she told One Kings Lane. “When I got this house, my designer was able to bring in the pops of color and the interesting pieces I wouldn’t have necessarily gone for. We had a fantastic time doing it.”

Courteney wanted to make her residence as warm as inviting as possible, so she made sure to incorporate darker colors in her scheme. “Because this is my primary home, I [wanted] it to be cozy,” she explained. “So I just painted some of the rooms darker and made it a little more … just cozier.”

However, there are some “very stark and very bright” areas of her house, including her stunning kitchen. “My kitchen is white lacquer,” she dished. “That’s what a beach house should be. It’s a very open, airy thing.”

