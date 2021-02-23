Selma Blair‘s Los Angeles home is more than just the place she goes to get away from the Hollywood glitz and glamour. The Cape Cod-style property is her complete oasis, providing the Cruel Intentions alum the comfort, warmth and functionality she needs.

Selma resides in the four-bedroom house, which is located near Fryman Canyon in the eastern Santa Monica Mountains, with her only son, Arthur. When the Hellboy actress purchased the 1950’s-inspired abode in 2014, she couldn’t wait to make it her own.

“Before, it was just a very traditional house and it was perfectly fine,” she told Architectural Digest in March 2019. “But I always felt the character was missing.” In order to revive the space, Selma worked with her good friend and interior designer Bryan Wark.

“When we added the bold color in these little spaces [and] it came alive. Now, the whole house has a sense of humor,” Selma explained to the outlet, noting the gorgeous artwork on the walls, her meaningful decor and the unique color scheme “gives [her] some vitality” on days when she feels down.

In addition to her four bedrooms, which include the star’s master suite, Selma’s abode is fitted with a number of bathrooms, a formal living room, a family room for the mother-son duo to lounge around and an art room for Arthur. For the Requiem alum and her friends, though, the best parts of the home are the luxury dining room and kitchen.

“I have friends come over now because they know I like the company but that I don’t like to talk to anyone, so they use it as a cafe,” dished the Legally Blonde actress, who revealed her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis in October 2018. “They just set up their computers, I have a coffee machine and some food … they can help themselves.”

There’s no doubt Selma’s interior living space with catch your eye, but the brunette beauty’s backyard is just as jaw-dropping. Outdoors, you can find plenty of lush green grass and areas for Arthur to play, including his elevated playhouse. The backyard also has a pool and a patio area. “I love my funny little house,” she gushed.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos inside Selma’s gorgeous dwelling!