Sarah Michelle Gellar and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., live in a stunning Los Angeles home with their two kids, Charlotte and Rocky. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star is always giving fans glimpses inside their lavish living space, but even photos don’t do the mansion any justice.

Sarah and the She’s All That actor first purchased the colonial-style house in the Mandeville Canyon area of L.A. in 2013, according to reports. The longtime Hollywood lovebirds paid $6.1 million for the 7,100-plus-square-foot residence.

The large abode features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a library, various entertainment areas, living rooms and an indoor gym. Throughout the home, you can find gorgeous hardwood floors, Cape Cod-inspired decor and bright walls.

The Cruel Intentions alum and the Hollywood heartthrob’s backyard is just as impressive as it boasts a massive patio space. Aside from the enviable pergola that hangs over an area with comfortable furniture, the outdoors has plenty of grass and includes a luxurious pool with a waterslide for Charlotte and Rocky to play on.

Since Sarah and Freddie — who tied the knot in 2002 — have been spending more time than ever at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the loving wife has been sharing photos of their everyday life. In early October, the Scooby-Doo actress uploaded a pic of her strutting her stuff around her kitchen in a new ensemble.

“All dressed up and nowhere to go,” she hilariously captioned the photo. Months earlier in July, Sarah joked she was “excited about [her] weekend plans” to “the window, the kitchen [and] the laundry room,” she wrote on Instagram. “Maybe I’ll live a little and even hit the backyard. Although I don’t want to get too crazy.”

Although the I Know What You Did Last Summer alum is taking advantage of all this new time she has at home with Freddie and their kids, it hasn’t always been easy. When she finished homeschooling her children at the end of academic year in June, Sarah gave herself a pat on the back for getting through the difficult obstacle.

“It has not been an easy 12 weeks. I’m proud of myself, and my kids,” she candidly shared. “I want to thank all their incredible teachers, that held my hand through the process.”

