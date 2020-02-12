So cool! Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s kids are our kind of people. The actress revealed her children — Charlotte, 10, and Rocky, 7 — with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. love to watch one of their mom’s most popular movies.

“They love Cruel Intentions,” Sarah, 42, gushed to Entertainment Tonight. Although the flick is rated R, the mom of two doesn’t mind Charlotte and Rocky watching what happens to her character, Kathryn Merteuil, in the film.

“We let them watch it all the time. It’s one of their favorites,” she laughed.

In the movie, Sarah stars alongside Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe and Selma Blair. Her role in the film helped her win a 2000 MTV Movie Award for Best Female Performance and another for Best Kiss when she smooched Selma, 47, onscreen.

Needless to say, Cruel Intentions was a big part of Sarah’s career, but we’ll never forget the time she played a demon-slaying heroine in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. “For me, the beauty of the show was the madness and horrors of high school manifesting in actual literal horrors,” she previously revealed to The Wrap.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer ran from 1997 to 2003 and, for the show’s 20th anniversary, Sarah took to Instagram to remember the beloved series.

“20 years ago today, I had the greatest privilege to bring Buffy to your TV screens for the first time,” Sarah wrote in March 2017. “That first season, we liked to think of ourselves as the little show that could. While we knew the potential, I don’t think any of us saw the lasting impact our show would have.”

“As an actor, you wish for that one role where you can leave your mark and forever be remembered, with Buffy I got so much more,” she added. “She’s a feminist challenge to gender hierarchy. Buffy may have been the Chosen One, but I was the lucky one.”

Now we’re in the mood to binge all of Sarah’s movies!