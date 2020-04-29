Mom of two Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed she dyed her hair bright pink in quarantine! However, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress dished it wasn’t necessarily for the reasons you might think.

The 43-year-old beauty joked she decided to dye her iconic blonde locks a bright rose color since she hasn’t had the opportunity to tease daughter Charlotte, 10, and son Rocky, 7, around their friends. Like millions of others, Sarah and her family are self-isolating at home amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

“Well because we’re still in quarantine, I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children,” Sarah explained in video post while showing off her new pink ‘do. “Quaran-color,” she called the stunning look.

The Cruel Intentions alum — who shares her two kiddos with longtime husband Freddie Prinze Jr. — uploaded the adorable clip on social media on Tuesday, April 28. “#Quarancolor #RoseAllDay (or until it fades out),” she captioned the post.

Sarah’s fans showed their support for the quarantine transformation as they flooded her comments section with sweet messages. “Is there a hair color that DOESN’T look amazing on this woman? Does it exist???” one fan wrote, while another user echoed, “You’re not a regular mom, you’re a cool mom!!” A third added, “You look great, Sarah!”

On April 29, Sarah gave fans another glimpse of her sexy hairstyle. “On Wednesdays, we wear pink (or technically right now every day),” she hilariously quipped alongside a cute selfie. The doting mom even matched her ‘do with a pink lip color!

Although Sarah is one to dote on her adorable children, it’s extremely rare to see a photo on her or her husband’s social media. Considering she and Freddie, also 43, practically grew up in the spotlight, they make sure to be much more reserved when it comes to raising their kids.

“For Sarah and I, we’re very private people,” Freddie explained to Us Weekly this past February. “We try to make each other laugh, and we both kind of knew who we were.”

“Hollywood’s a crazy business ’cause there’s very few locals here. … And we can pick you out of a crowd,” he continued. “It’s like a lion seeing the weak gazelle. So, when you come out here, and you don’t know who you are, this business will define you and it will put its fingerprints all over you. It wants to do that. It needs to do that. And if you do know who you are, then you can kind of control your own destiny much more easily.”

Pink hair or not, Sarah is one amazing mama!