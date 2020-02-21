Back again! It has been over 20 years since Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair shared a set in Cruel Intentions, but the famous duo recently reunited.

Earlier this week, the two stars joined forces with the 1999 cult classic’s director, Roger Krumble, for some amazing selfies. “I can’t show how good it feels to have my friends come and bring lunch and news of the world. So I will just share the standard happy selfies. With love,” Selma, 47, wrote via Instagram. “Who knew this #cruelintentions trio would be forever?”

The Buffy alum, 42, also had some sweet words of her own to share. “No cruel intentions here. Little known fact — since the day we met @selmablair has called me Scarah,” she said. People were loving the little reunion, as they took to the comments section to respond.

“You two look more lovely now than you did 20 years ago!” one person wrote. Another added, “We need to protect this friendship at all costs”

The popular movie’s cast also included big-time stars like Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, who would of course go on to tie the knot in real-life in 1999, before parting ways in 2007. And while it’s more than 2 decades old, people are still enjoying the film — including Sarah’s own kids — Charlotte, 10, and Rocky, 7 — who she shares with her longtime husband, Freddie Prinze Jr..

“They love Cruel Intentions,” The Grudge star recently gushed to Entertainment Tonight. Even though the film is rated R, the blonde beauty doesn’t seem to mind her little ones watching it and seeing what happens to her character, Kathryn Merteuil.

“We let them watch it all the time. It’s one of their favorites,” she laughed.

This wasn’t the only recent reunion of the film either — this past summer, the Legally Blonde star, 43, and Selma crossed paths. “Look what I found in a buried time capsule labeled ‘1999’ 😂 @selmablair and I share so many great memories together, from #cruelintentions to #legallyblonde she’s always kept me laughing!” Reese gushed on Instagram. So great!