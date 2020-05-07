Fans can’t get enough of Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette‘s sweet duets on Instagram. However, the actress joked her mini-me doesn’t think her mom is sharing the impressive singing clips for the right reasons.

“Well, she gets mad at me because she thinks I’m using her for posts,” the Friends star, 55, hilariously dished during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, May 7. “She’s not wrong!”

Courteney shared the funny admission after host Ellen DeGeneres, 62, brought up 15-year-old Coco’s “beautiful” singing voice. Since they’ve been in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, the proud mom has shared a few clips playing the piano while her talented teenager sang along.

“You run out of material though,” Courteney continued, teasing she convinces Coco to join her for a video when she’s fresh out of ideas for social media content. “So every now and then, I bribe her for a song.” LOL!

In early March, the Cougar Town alum — who shares her only daughter with ex-husband David Arquette — showed off Coco’s extraordinary skills in a cute post. Courteney sat around a piano in their home while the brunette beauty belted out “Anyone” by Demi Lovato.

“When you have a teenager you barely get to see them. So much negotiating,” the SAG Award winner wrote in the caption at the time. “Coco traded me one song if I let her go to a party. I took it.”

Instagram/CourteneyCox

Besides boasting about Coco’s singing chops, Courteney’s been keeping herself entertained by dancing in fun TikToks. In mid-March, the Golden Globe nominee uploaded the most laugh-worthy video of her performing a silly routine.

Although Courteney seems to be having a total blast, she told Ellen that Coco doesn’t share the same opinion. “I’m embarrassing! I’m literally doing TikToks!” she quipped. “That’s what we fight about! Coco’s like, ‘OMG!'”

The Scream alum may be keeping herself occupied in fun ways, but there’s no denying she’s still feeling a little lonesome in quarantine. While chatting with Ellen, Courteney confessed she misses longtime boyfriend Johnny McDaid more than ever.

“I have not seen him in so long. You don’t realize,” she said, explaining they’ve spent “a lot of time on FaceTime” because the Snow Patrol singer, 43, got stuck in Europe for work. “Now it’s like oh my God, I just miss his physical touch. It’s been hard. This is the longest time.”

Hang in there, Courteney!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.