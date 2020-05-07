Actress Courteney Cox doesn’t mind doing her part to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, but she wishes she had boyfriend Johnny McDaid by her side. The Friends actress opened up about the struggles of being in quarantine apart from her musician beau.

“He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write. He went to England first, then all of a sudden they called quarantine,” the 55-year-old explained during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, May 7. “I have not seen him in so long.”

Although Courteney and the Snow Patrol singer, 43, are spending “a lot of time on FaceTime,” she said you “don’t realize” how difficult distance can be until you’re actually dealing with it. “Now it’s like, oh my God, I just miss his physical touch,” she explained. “It’s been hard. This is the longest time.”

The Cougar Town alum and Johnny may have yet to get married since they began dating in 2013, but there’s no denying their incredible connection. Considering the two aren’t a fan of labels, Courteney explained why she had a hard time getting used to calling Johnny her “partner.”

“That’s what he calls it, my partner. And I’m from Alabama, so you don’t really say partner unless you’re in the same sex,” she shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January 2019. “He’s my guy, he’s my one, but saying partner’s difficult for me.”

Whether or not the longtime lovebirds ever decide to tie the knot, Courtney knows she doesn’t need a ring or a lavish wedding to define their love story.

“We’re not married. I’m married in my heart,” she sweetly gushed to People in October 2018. Johnny echoed his brunette beauty’s sentiments, adding, “My thoughts are never without Court. She’s my best friend. She’s my partner, in everything.”

We’re so happy Courteney found her happily ever after with David. The SAG Award winner’s ex-husband, David Arquette, even once shared his feelings about seeing his ex-wife move on with a new man. “When you love someone, you want them to be happy, even if it’s not with you,” he exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in October 2018.

The Scream actor, 48, even explained how they effortlessly manage their lives as coparents to their 15-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette. “We just respect each other,” David insisted. “No matter what people go through, you still have a child together. It’s important that your child knows you respect each other.”

We hope Courteney and David get to reunite soon!

