Wow! Courteney Cox proved her talent goes far beyond the big screen as she shared a video playing Alicia Keys‘ hit song “Underdog” on the piano. The beloved Friends actress had her performing skills on full display as she uploaded the clip via Instagram on Monday, February 3.

“My friend just taught me my favorite new song #underdog by @aliciakeys cowritten and coproduced by my [love] Johnny!” the 55-year-old beauty captioned the post while giving a sweet shoutout to longtime boyfriend, Johnny McDaid. In the 37-second clip, Courteney can be seen playing the tune of Alicia’s new song as friend Joel Taylor strums on the guitar in the background.

Fans of the Cougar Town star — who began dating the Snow Patrol bandmate, 43, in 2013 — commended Courteney for stepping out of her comfort zone. “Wow, you’re so talented. I love you!” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “You play the piano?!? Impressive.”

While Courteney’s Instagram followers flooded her comments section with encouraging messages, they also couldn’t help but point out the SAG Award winner actually posted and deleted the video three separate times before finally keeping it up. “Please don’t delete this again,” a fan joked.

Hilariously enough, the Scream actress gave her followers an explanation of why she deleted the post so many times as she replied to one of their comments. “Looked out of sync. Still does,” she reasoned. LOL!

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Besides wowing fans with her talented skills, Courteney has been keeping her followers entertained on Instagram for the past year. In fact, the Golden Globe nominee — who shares daughter Coco Arquette, 15, with ex-husband David Arquette — just celebrated the first anniversary since she joined social media on January 30.

“Today marks my 1 year Instagram anniversary,” Courteney hilariously penned in the caption of her social media post. “It’s had its highs and lows but … I tried harder at tennis, boxing, piano and being a man. Oh, and I did my first TikTok dance. So thank you to all of my followers and to [Ellen DeGeneres] for getting me started down this wormhole of sleepless nights spent editing my stupid videos.”

In honor of the special celebration, Courteney compiled some of her best videos from throughout the year. There’s no doubt the Internet has been laughing a little more since the proud mom joined Instagram in early 2019!