You’re going to be jealous once you find out how Jessica Alba is living. The Sin City actress lives in an extravagant Los Angeles home that’s worth $10 million. Her humble abode features a custom fireplace for Christmas stockings, a spacious foyer and an amazing view of her backyard through the living room.

“We wanted a place to watch our kids play and grow up,” Jessica told Architectural Digest in a previous interview. The mom of three explained she first came across the home when she went house hunting with husband Cash Warren. “I thought, I have an imagination and I know what I want,” she said. “I walked in and knew within 20 minutes, even though [the previous owners’ style] wasn’t our vibe, this was exactly what we were looking for.”

Jessica ended up renovating the whole entire house and thanks to Ellen DeGeneres‘ designer, she got it exactly the way she wanted it. “This used to be a giant fireplace,” the Fantastic Four star said while pointing to the glass walls of her living room on YouTube. “But for us, the best part about the house is the view, the yard and being able to watch the kids play. So we just opened it right up.”

While showing off her mansion, Jessica’s daughter noted her family likes to spend a lot of time in the living room. “We sometimes sleep on the couch,” Honor said, and her mom agreed. “We pretty much live on this couch all weekend.”

However, Honor’s favorite part of the house is her room. In her bedroom, she has fairy lights hanging above her dresser that she likes to call her “fairy wall.” And when her friends come to visit, she’ll take them on the balcony, which also leads into the master bedroom, to hang out.

“This is our pride and joy,” Jessica gushed about her home. “All this organization is literally my wildest fantasy come true.”

