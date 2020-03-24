Mark Wahlberg’s Wife Rhea Durham Made Him Believe in Love! Get to Know the Model

Behind every successful man is a strong woman — and that’s who Rhea Durham is to her husband, Mark Wahlberg. The Ted star appreciates his spouse so much that he credited her for everything good that has ever happened in his life.

“I owe a lot to my wife,” he confessed to The Sun in August 2018. “She has helped me become the man that I am and created a beautiful life for me and our children.”

The pair are proud parents to their four kids — Ella, 16, Michael, 14, Brendan, 11, and Grace 10. When they’re at home, they like to do a bunch of fun activities together, including making TikTok videos. Needless to say, Mark and Rhea get along very well.

“I also knew that she loved me for who I am and that she was someone I could trust. Until I met her, I wasn’t ready to have a family,” Mark said. “You need the right woman in your life and that feeling that you’re going to be together for a long time.”

He continued, “That’s especially important if you’re going to have children. Rhea always wanted to be a mother. She had a job, but her mission in life was to be a mother and to be a wife.

It’s a good thing the model and her hubby were on the same page. Before they got married in 2009, they already welcomed three kids together. “We share the same values,” Mark said. “Obviously, the physical attraction was there, but that’s not what keeps a couple together.”

In fact, he revealed the secret to a successful marriage during a June 2015 interview with Us Weekly. “Spend quality time together,” the actor gushed. “Really, that’s what matters.”

Scroll below to learn five fun facts about Mark’s wife, Rhea!