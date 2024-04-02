Valerie Bertinelli revealed she has a new boyfriend, but those close to the star are worried she’s “headed for heartbreak,” an insider exclusively tells Closer.

“She met her new boyfriend online a few years ago, and while she’s not revealing his name just yet, some of her friends are rightfully concerned that the mystery guy may be after her money or fame,” the source says.

Valerie, 63, has been married and divorced twice, sharing the difficulties of navigating a relationship in the spotlight during both of her high-profile breakups. She was married to late rocker Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007. Together, they welcomed one son, Wolfgang Van Halen, in 1991.

Wolf, 33, has expressed his own concerns over his mom’s new relationship.

“Even her son, Wolf, who I’ve heard has met the guy, told her to slow down with this guy,” the insider adds.

The One Day at a Time alum filed for legal separation from her second husband, Tom Vitale, in 2021 after 10 years of marriage. Six months later, she filed for divorce from the financial planner. During their messy split, Valerie made some shocking revelations while appearing on Today in June 2022.

“I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone,” she told host Hoda Kotb at the time. “I’ll be happy that way. Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren.”

Garrett Press Photo/MEGA

Valerie and Tom’s divorce was finalized in November 2022, two months after she revealed on Instagram that she sold the rings and shoes she wore to their wedding.

“I’m at the airport, about to go see Wolfie and my lawyer just called,” the Hot in Cleveland actress told her fans in a video posted on X. “The papers are all signed, they’re about to be filed on 11/22/22 I am officially f–king divorced. Happily, divorced. God finally, it’s finally over.”

Valerie initially said “she wasn’t going to date again” after her “ugly” split from Tom but was thrilled to publicly announce her relationship with her new man.

“I’m in love,” she told People in an interview published on Monday, April 1. “It’s a seesaw of emotions because I was adamant I was never falling in love again.”

Valerie’s boyfriend is a writer on the East Coast, and while she hasn’t revealed much more about him just yet, the Golden Globe winner said their relationship “feels incredibly right.”