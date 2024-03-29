After going through a tough divorce in 2022, Valerie Bertinelli swore off dating. “I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone,” the actress and cooking star insisted. But now, Valerie’s happily eating her words! “I’ve met someone. And I’m incredibly grateful for him,” Valerie, 63, told USA Today. “It’s unlike any relationship that I’ve ever experienced with a man.”

While the twice-divorced star admits she was reluctant about going public with her news (and hasn’t divulged her “special” guy’s name), she says she couldn’t help sharing her joy. “When I’m happy, it’s all over me, and he’s one of the main reasons,” Valerie says. “I really want women and men to take away that it’s the work that you do on yourself that can lead you to meeting someone like I’ve been lucky enough to meet right now. This would not have happened three years ago, four years ago, last year — it wouldn’t have. And I feel incredibly lucky to have met him and made a connection with him.”