Valerie Bertinelli’s boyfriend, Mike Goodnough, revealed his identity in a sweet post about their relationship on Wednesday, April 17.

Mike addressed the media frenzy surrounding their romance, and the mystery behind his identity in a story on his Substack called Hoarse Whisperings. “The rumor is true,” he confirmed.

“Valerie and I are together and have been for a while now,” the East Coast-based writer added.

“I am Valerie Bertinelli’s boyfriend … and that may well be among the most surreal sentences I’ve ever pecked out,” he shared. “But it’s true … and nothing about our actual relationship seems surreal. It just seems … good … lucky … a gift.”

Mike went on to say that he “adores” Valerie, 63, and is “so glad” they are together. He teased that he will be opening up more about the story of how they met in a future post. The feelings are mutual for Valerie, who gushed over her boyfriend earlier this month.

“I’m in love,” Valerie told People on April 1. “It’s a seesaw of emotions because I was adamant I was never falling in love again.”

The Hot in Cleveland actress never expected to find love again after her divorce from Tom Vitale.

“I was supposed to die with my six cats and my dog, and very happily live the rest of my years alone — I’m good alone,” she told the outlet, adding, “It’s crazy the comfort level.”

At the time of the interview, Valerie did not mention Mike by name. On April 3, fans didn’t even notice that she stepped out with him in public. “Hiding in plain sight,” Valerie captioned a photo of her walking with Mike on Threads on Tuesday, April 16.

Valerie, who currently lives in California, also shared that she and her beau have a “three week rule.”

“We never go longer than that without seeing each other,” she said of their long-distance romance.

But it seems like Valerie is not opposed to purchasing a more permanent residence on the East Coast.

“She’s not talking marriage, not yet anyway, but she is considering moving closer to him,” an insider told Closer this month. “She loves California, but a home on the East Coast would make life easier.”

“She hates being in a long-distance romance because she says it’s easier to not work so hard at it when you’re separated,” the source added.