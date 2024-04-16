Valerie Bertinelli is slowly spilling the beans about her new boyfriend! The actress recently shared the mystery man’s nickname on Instagram days after gushing about how she has fallen in “love” after her divorce from second husband Tom Vitale.

Valerie, 63, took to her Instagram Stories to share her boyfriend’s blog post on April 9. The screenshot included the name her boyfriend uses for his blog, “Hoarse Whisperer.” The Hot in Cleveland star also tagged his Instagram account, which uses the same nickname, as well as a link to his blog post titled, “We interrupt this interrupted telecast…”

Valerie wrote over the photo, “I can’t with this man,” adding a face holding back tears emoji and a crying emoji.

In the post, Valerie’s boyfriend gushed about the Food Network alum and expressed how proud he was of her for releasing her new cookbook, Indulge. He described the feeling of watching from a front row seat as she discussed the book at an event in New York.

“Getting to be in the middle of a crowd watching as they love someone you love, it is something. It is something. It is just so wholly joyful, so fulfilling, it is almost overwhelming,” he wrote.

Valerie’s post about her boyfriend came days after she gushed about their love in an interview with People published on April 1. The Valerie’s Home Cooking star explained that she was experiencing a “seesaw of emotions” because she thought she would “never” fall in love again after her divorce.

“I was supposed to die with my six cats and my dog and very happily live the rest of my years alone — I’m good alone,” she told the outlet. “My belly is flip-flopping. This was not supposed to happen.”

Valerie Bertinelli/Instagram

Valerie added that it took “a long time” to get to this point. “I got more intentional about my healing,” she continued. “That meant a lot of walks with [my dog] Luna, a lot of therapy sessions, a lot of learning that I deserve to feel good.”

The hard work has seemingly paid off. A source exclusively told Closer on Monday, April 15, that Valerie, who is currently living apart from her boyfriend in California, is “thinking about making a more solid commitment” to her man.

“She’s not talking marriage, not yet anyway, but she is considering moving closer to him,” the insider said. “She loves California, but a home on the East Coast would make life easier.”

The source continued, “She hates being in a long-distance romance because she says it’s easier to not work so hard at it when you’re separated.”

Valerie was previously married to Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007, and the two shared son Wolfgang William Van Halen. Eddie died of a stroke at 65 years old in October 2020. Valerie was married to Tom, 61, from 2011 to 2022.