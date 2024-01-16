Congratulations are in order! Ashleigh Brewer excitedly announced her engagement to Mark Bauch on Instagram on Monday, January 15.

“The greatest human I’ve ever met wants to marry me!!” the beloved Bold and the Beautiful actress captioned a carousel of photos of the pair kissing. “We’re engaged!!! I love you beyond measure @mark_bauch.”

The sweet pictures were snapped in Hampstead Heath Park in London, with a gorgeous background full of greenery. Fans got a glimpse of Ashleigh’s ring as she wrapped her arm around her fiancé’s neck. The diamond sparkler is absolutely stunning, gleaming almost as brightly as her megawatt smile.

“Congratulations, love, very happy for you,” The Bold and the Beautiful’s Linsey Godfrey wrote in a comment under the post. More well wishes followed for the duo from their friends, fans and followers as Ashleigh prepares for the next stage of her life with Mark.

“So great for you Ash,” Australian actress Colette Mann penned.

“Yesssssss what a lucky fella!! Signing up to a lifetime of excellent platters, solid playlists and adventures galore. Congrats to you both. Miss ya,” Neighbours alum Saskia Hampele wrote.

Ashleigh, 33, first made her relationship with the producer Instagram official in May 2022. She shared several photos from a trip they took to Big Sur, California, at the time. They spent time by the waterfalls and the coast and took in the stunning scenery during the getaway.

Courtesy of Ashleigh Brewer/Instagram

The following year, Mark made another rare appearance on Ashleigh’s Instagram account. In a video shared in January 2023, the couple enjoyed a romantic stroll through the snow. The Mamas & the Papas song “Dedicated to the One I Love” played in the background as they smiled alongside each other.

Ashleigh left The Bold and the Beautiful in 2018 after four years on the soap opera. Since then, she has appeared in My Dinner With Hervé, Lovestruck and At the Edge of the Night. From 2018 to 2019, she starred in 47 episodes of Home and Away.

Now, it looks like the Australian TV star has found her happily ever after. She celebrated Mark’s birthday with an adorable Instagram tribute in April 2023, sharing some of their best moments together in a photo set. “I love you like crazy! HBD,” Ashleigh captioned the post, proving that the pair couldn’t be any cuter together.