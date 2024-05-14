Chicago Fire’s Taylor Kinney secretly married his wife, Ashley Cruger, in April 2024, after a very private romance.

Who Is Taylor Kinney’s Wife Ashley Cruger?

In March 2022, Taylor posted a photo on Instagram with Ashley for the first time, confirming their relationship. One month later, they stepped out together in public at a charity event in Utah. They have opted to keep most details about their relationship rather private since then, not sharing too many other pictures with each other on Instagram.

Ashley studied journalism at The University of Iowa, per her LinkedIn profile. Most recently, she was listed as a part-time business development manager for Eagle Six Properties. In addition, she is also a model, working with the modeling agency BMG Models.

One thing that is for certain about their relationship is that Ashley is very supportive of her beau. In a since-deleted tweet, she revealed that she appeared in an episode of Chicago Fire in season 11 with Taylor.

“First episode of Chicago Fire aired last night and I got to sneak on it @taylorkiney111,” she wrote in the post, per People.

Another thing that is apparent is that she loves to travel, snapping photos in stunning destinations over the years.

Inside Taylor Kinney’s Private Nuptials

On April 30, 2024, Taylor and Ashley tied the knot “in a small, private ceremony in Chicago,” a rep for the star confirmed to People. The Shameless alum recently finished filming season 12 of Chicago Fire in the area. Ashley also posted a sweet picture with her hubby in her Instagram Story, writing, Mr. & Mrs. Kinney.

Taylor Kinney Was Previously Engaged to Lady Gaga

Taylor was previously in a relationship with Lady Gaga from 2011 to 2016. The former couple got engaged in 2015, showing off her ring on Instagram at the time. “He gave me his heart on Valentine’s Day, and I said YES!” the “Bad Romance” singer captioned a photo of her ring.

Lady Gaga shared a statement on Instagram announcing their breakup more than a year after they got engaged.

“Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break,” she wrote. “We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other.”