Congratulations are in order for Great British Baking Show alum Ruby Bhogal and BBC presenter James Stewart! The couple got engaged during a proposal in New York City, they jointly announced on Instagram on January 21.

“POV : you’re prancing around New York unaware you’re about to be proposed to,” Ruby, 34, captioned a carousel of photos of her fiancé holding the ring behind her back before popping the question.

The culinary expert also revealed that things didn’t really go as planned before the proposal as she was struck with food poisoning.

“Have deceptively been hiding my hand in the recent the vids because it’s taken me about three weeks to tell most of my family whilst it took James a whole three minutes,” the caption continued. “I wish we had a romantic story to go alongside it, but food poisoning managed to kick in right about five mins before he was about propose and I was about to have a bridesmaid moment running across the street (iykyk) so yay for love and yay for uncooked chicken in NYC. ⁣I love this life.”

The TV personality went on to say that she is ready to “start planning a big FAT Indian wedding” and is “thinking about the CAKE.” Ruby competed on The Great British Baking Show in 2018, impressing viewers with her confections throughout the season. She was the runner-up on her season, finishing behind Rahul Mandal.

“Congratulations, what an amazing news. Waiting for this to happen for years,” Rahul wrote in a comment under the engagement announcement. “But the big question is ‘who is baking the cake?’ … you have a lot of options, just saying.”

Courtesy of Ruby Bhogal/Instagram

Ruby replied, “Thank you Rahul!! Is this you offering your services because consider yourself employed,” to which he responded, “Yayyyy!!”

In his Instagram Stories, James shared a behind-the-scenes look at the process of pulling off the epic surprise proposal while traveling with his partner.

“TBH I think she’d prefer a ring donut but here we go,” he captioned a video of the pair walking through a park.

While visiting the Boston Public Library, the climate and science expert pulled out the ring behind Ruby’s back again, snapping a photo before she turned around.

“Managed to take this thing around the whole of the East Coast without her knowing — I’m available for espionage,” James captioned the picture.