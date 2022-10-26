Hollywood is full of glitz and glam and epic celebrity weddings. Fans are always ecstatic when their favorite A-list couples decide to take the next step in their relationship and walk down the aisle. Superstars like Sofia Vergara, Jodie Sweetin and Chrissy Teigen have shown off their gorgeous engagement rings after accepting proposals from their now-spouses.

Sofia’s fairytale romance with Joe Manganiello began in the summer of 2014. The America’s Got Talent judge had just split from her former fiancé, Nick Loeb, after four years together. Joe always had a crush on Sofia and decided it was finally time to take her on a date.

“I was on a press tour when I found out Sofia was single,” the Pennsylvania native told Cosmopolitan UK in March 2017. “My friend is an editor and told me she was about to make the announcement. I got her number from Jesse Tyler Ferguson, then flew to New Orleans to take her on a date.”

The Modern Family actress and the True Blood heartthrob got engaged after six months of dating in December 2014. Sofia’s gorgeous diamond sparkler has since been on full display in photos posted on her Instagram account. A large cushion-cut diamond sits in the center of the ring and features a halo of smaller diamonds surrounding it.

The lovebirds wed in November 2015 at the Breakers Palm Beach resort in Florida. Sofia’s ring has become one of her most iconic accessories on the red carpet. Her AGT costar Heidi Klum has also shown off her own gorgeous wedding ring after falling in love with Tom Kaulitz. The pair got engaged in December 2018 and tied the knot in 2019.

Heidi, who was previously married to Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002 and to Seal from 2005 to 2014, received a beautiful rock from the Tokio Hotel musician. Tom chose a unique three-stone ring with hues of green and yellow. The pair have only fallen deeper in love since their nuptials and proven critics of their age gap wrong.

“He is the most amazing person,” Heidi told SheKnows in January 2022. “A lot of people were, you know, not giving us the positive vibes when we first started dating because I’m 16 years older than him. But I feel like, there too, if it feels right when you close your door at home and you know what you have together, I think that is the most important thing.”

Other stars that have flaunted their non-traditional colorful stones include Kristen Bell, Penélope Cruz and Kate Middleton.

