Celebrities Over 60 Share Their Beauty Secrets! See Skincare Advice From Jamie Lee Curtis and More

Hollywood is full of iconic stars, fashionistas and timeless beauties! Jamie Lee Curtis, Jane Seymour and more celebrities over age 60 often share some of their best beauty tips and tricks to achieve their gorgeous looks. Their makeup and skincare routines will definitely inspire you.

Jamie started her career in the late ‘70s and became a horror movie icon after starring in the Halloween franchise. Her talent has transcended several different film genres, led her to snag two Golden Globe Awards and turn heads in a number of unforgettable red carpet looks. When it comes to rocking her signature, simple makeup look and gray locks, the New Girl alum has remained nothing but honest about her appearance.

“I have been an advocate for natural beauty for a long time, mostly because I’ve had the trial and error of the other part,” she said during an October 2021 interview with Lorraine Keane. “I did plastic surgery — it didn’t work. I hated it. It made me feel worse.”

The California native also reflected on the reason why she decided to keep her hair gray and her true thoughts on aging in Hollywood.

“I tried to do everything you can do with your hair,” she continued. “Personally, it felt humiliating. I would go into the nail salon, the smell of the chemicals, the feeling of that color on my hair, the wearing the thing, sitting under the hairdryer. I was like, for what?”

Andie MacDowell has also been very open about how much her beauty routine has changed over the years.

“My hair started going silver during COVID, and my daughters were staying next door to me … so they saw me all the time and they would say to me, ‘You look badass, and you’ve got to keep this,'” the Maid star said during a November 2021 interview with NPR.

The mom of three, who is famous for her curly mane, is all about embracing her natural beauty.

“I have to say, I’ve never felt more beautiful. I’m not saying that everybody has to go do this … but it suits me,” she shared.

Jane shares the same sentiment. The Live and Let Die actress enjoys sharing gorgeous bikini photos and glam looks on social media. The jewelry designer is all about embracing her inner beauty.

“Beauty, for me, comes from within. And it’s about positivity,” she told The Zoe Report in March 2022. “I see beauty in all kinds of people, all over the world, where they just radiate a kind of feeling that they’re really comfortable in their skin. For me, beauty is not about whether your cheekbones are high, or your lips are plump; it’s about what comes from within.”

