Bond girl Jane Seymour looks absolutely flawless in every photo she shares on Instagram! Away from the big screen, she enjoys traveling the world, hosting family gatherings at her gorgeous Malibu mansion and flaunting her bikini body. Her swimsuit pictures can brighten up any day.

Jane is always turning up the heat with her gorgeous bathing suit looks. The star credited her Mediterranean diet and intermittent fasting for helping her stay bikini-ready in a March 2020 interview with People.

“I felt that there are a lot of people I know who just give up. They have the babies, and they say, ‘OK, I’m done caring about how I look and staying in shape,’” the Modern Men alum explained. “And then I think they think that people like me go to exotic spas and do all kinds of special treatments and I don’t do any of that. I think I wanted to show people what would happen if you just did a very simple regimen like I do, where you’re not on any specialty diet, you eat as sensible as you can, everything in moderation.”

The Emmy winner maintains her youthful glow by using Crepe Erase products, retinol and applying sunscreen often. Jane previously opened up to Closer about aging in Hollywood before her 67th birthday in February 2018.

“I feel like I’m 40! I’m really healthy, knock wood,” she said at the time. “I think I’m staying so young because I have these grandchildren that keep being given to me, like, ‘Mom, can you take them?’ And I’m happy to!”

The jewelry designer is a ball of energy and loves spending time with her family. Jane is a mom to kids Katherine Flynn, Sean Flynn, John Stacy Keach and Kristopher Steven Keach. She is also a doting grandma and is referred to as “Oma” by her grandkids.

“The grandkids, they’re wonderful,” the Wedding Crashers actress told Closer in February 2020. “Actually, one grandkid, Willa … she’s [already] won two acting awards for a movie her mother [Katherine] has directed and written … it’s a short movie called Towns, it’s great.”

Jane’s grandkids frequently make appearances on her Instagram account. It’s no surprise that they enjoy spending time on the beach just like her! “Life’s just a little bit better when there’s sand between your toes!” Jane captioned an oceanfront snap with one of her grandkids in June 2022.

Keep scrolling to see Jane’s gorgeous swimsuit photos.