Jane Seymour’s Grandkids Love to Call Her ‘Oma’ — See the Actress’ Sweetest Moments With Them

Courtesy of Jane Seymour/ Instagram

There’s nothing Jane Seymour loves more than spending time with her six grandkids! She feels so happy when her little ones come over to visit. Jane frequently documents all of their sweetest moments together on Instagram and gushes about her amazing life with them.

“The grandkids, they’re wonderful,” the High Strung actress told Closer Weekly in February 2020. “Actually one grandkid, Willa is 6, almost 7. She’s just won two acting awards for a movie her mother [Katherine Flynn] has directed and written … it’s a short movie called Towns, it’s great.”

Jane’s granddaughter Willa is already following in her grandma’s footsteps. The red-headed beauty is “a natural” at acting and according to Jane, she always gives an “unbelievable” performance. However, when Willa grows up, she wants to be a ballerina. That’s why her grandma took her to the 2018 premiere of her movie High String Free Dance, where she plays a dancer.

“She’s having her first proper ballet lesson tomorrow and she got to be on the red carpet and she got people flashing and everything,” Jane said in another interview with Closer. “And you know she’s never, she couldn’t even conceive that that’s what Oma does, you know? She just knows me as grandma.”

As Willa gets her bearings in the entertainment industry, she can count on her grandma to give her advice. One thing Jane regrets is how she handled herself as a young actress.

“I think I was a sort of [an] avid people pleaser when I was younger, always trying to be what I thought I ought to be, or what somebody else thought I needed to be. When I was 20, I realized it was time to get on with it myself,” she confessed. “I paint, I produce, I do my own hair and makeup, I design and make clothes, I make and design jewelry, I write books, I public speak, I fundraise.”

The two-time Golden Globe winner has come a long way since she first broke out into Hollywood in the ’70s. We can’t wait to see all the amazing things her grandchildren will do.

Scroll below to see Jane’s cutest photos with her grandkids!