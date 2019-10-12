She is all about being a grandmother! Jane Seymour has a lot to be grateful for in her life, but if there’s one thing that sits atop of the list it is being able to see her grandkids — even though she would love to spend even more time with them.

The 68-year-old attended the PaleyFest NY Event for The Kominsky Method and was able to talk about her life as a grandma to six grandchildren, revealing that she loves “everything” about the role. “I just wish I could have more time with the kids, but um, you know, they have school and life and their own parents,” the actress exclusively told Closer Weekly. “But I took my granddaughters to a premiere last night for the very first time, I wanted them to see what Oma does, that’s what they call me.”

“The six year old wants to be a ballet dancer. So she was very excited because I was at a premiere of a movie I exec produced called ‘High String Free Dance’ and I’m in it and I play a dancer, so she’s so excited,” Jane continued. “She’s having her first proper ballet lesson tomorrow and she got to be on the red carpet and she got people flashing and everything. And you know she’s never, she couldn’t even conceive that that’s what Oma does, you know? She just knows me as grandma.”

While the Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman alum loves being “Oma,” she is also all about being a parent. Jane has four kids, Katherine, 37, and Sean, 34, who she shares with ex-husband David Flynn, and sons John and Kristopher, both 23, from a previous marriage to James Keach. And even though she has said I do four times, don’t expect a fifth.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

“Oh, everyone keeps asking,” Jane joked. “You know right now I’m in a really good relationship [with David Green] and I don’t want to mess it!”

It certainly sounds like Jane is loving everything about her life at the moment!

