After weeks in quarantine, Jane Seymour finally got to see her grandkids! The Somewhere in Time star shared a cute photo of their reunion on Instagram on Thursday, May 28.

“Dancing at a distance! Finally had the chance to spend some quality time with my Willa Mighty and Luna Wilde!” Jane, 69, wrote next to a beautiful photo of her reaching out for her grandkids’ hands on the beach. “I’m one happy Oma right now. I can’t wait for the day we can all hug our loved ones again!”

During the coronavirus outbreak, Jane has been keeping her distance from her family members. The last time the mom of four shared a photo of her with one of her grandkids was in February. Jane posted the sweetest snap of her and Willa together in honor of the little one’s 7th birthday.

“Happy Birthday, Willa! I love you so much and am so very proud of you,” she captioned the post. “You are beautiful inside and out. You are a person who cares about others and lights a spark in all our hearts with your amazing mighty spirit. Keep dancing, smiling, creating and loving! Love, proud Oma.”

Spending time with her grandchildren is something the Emmy winner loves to do! In an October 2019 interview with Closer Weekly, Jane recalled a time she took her granddaughters to a movie premiere so they could see her in action.

“The [seven-year-old] wants to be a ballet dancer. So she was very excited because I was at a premiere of a movie I [executive] produced called High String Free Dance and I’m in it and I play a dancer, so she’s so excited,” the Live and Let Die star said. “She’s having her first proper ballet lesson tomorrow and she got to be on the red carpet and she got people flashing and everything. And you know she’s never, she couldn’t even conceive that that’s what Oma does, you know? She just knows me as grandma.”

Willa, who already has a knack for acting, must be so proud of Jane! She’ll probably give her grandma the biggest hug ever when coronavirus is over.