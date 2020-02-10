Proud grandma! Jane Seymour couldn’t help but dote on her 6-year-old granddaughter, Willa, while celebrating the 2020 Oscars on Sunday, February 9. The Live and Let Die star was over the moon as she marveled over her little bundle of joy following in her acting footsteps.

“The grandkids, they’re wonderful,” Jane, 68, exclusively shared with Closer Weekly while attending Elton John‘s AIDS Foundation Viewing Party in honor of the 92nd annual Academy Awards. “Actually one grandkid, Willa is 6, almost 7. She’s just won two acting awards for a movie her mother [Katherine Flynn] has directed and written … it’s a short movie called Towns, it’s great.”

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

The British actress appeared prouder than ever as she gushed over daughter Katherine’s eldest child. “So, now it looks like we have another actress in the family,” Jane added, “and Katie is performing right now in a movie that I’m also in.”

As she raved over working with her loving family, Jane praised Willa for pursuing an acting career at such a young age. “Willa is a natural, she’s unbelievable,” the Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star adorably continued, noting her one piece of advice is to be yourself. “Because if you are authentic and someone doesn’t like what you’ve created or who you are, it’s not like you are pretending to be something you aren’t,” she reasoned.

The Golden Globe winner — who shares Katie, 38, and son Sean Flynn, 34, with ex-husband David Flynn, and is also the loving mama of 24-year-old twin sons Kristopher Keach and John Keach with ex-husband James Keach — admitted she doesn’t want her children and grandchildren to make the same mistakes.”

“I think I was a sort of avid people pleaser when I was younger, always trying to be what I thought I ought to be, or what somebody else thought I needed to be. When I was 20, I realized it was time to get on with it myself,” Jane candidly confessed. “I paint, I produce, I do my own hair and makeup, I design and make clothes, I make and design jewelry, I write books, I public speak, I fundraise.”

Jane even dished how she’s fighting the stigma of being one of the older actresses in Hollywood. “Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t,” she insisted. “I’m not sitting around waiting for a phone to ring. In fact, I’m actually booked up with movies till the end of the year. It is amazing, at my age, amazing.”

Willa couldn’t be luckier to follow in grandma Jane’s award-winning footsteps!

