The Oscars Are Here! See All the Biggest Stars Looking Glamorous on the Red Carpet

Awards season is coming to a close, but not before all of the biggest celebrities arrived at the 2020 Oscars red carpet looking fantastic!

Some of the most famous people out there — from Brad Pitt to Margot Robbie to Tom Hanks and more — showed up at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, February 9, ready to turn heads — and boy did they ever, as everywhere you looked there was a star ready to grab the spotlight.

It is no surprise to see all of these celebrities looking their best, especially since many are hoping to reel in the biggest awards in the film industry. There are also plenty of storylines to look for: will Brad win his first Oscar for acting for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood? — He has swept all of the major awards. Will Antonio Banderas win his first gold statue for his part in Pain & Glory? One thing is for sure: it would cost you an arm and a leg to see this go down in person.

“You get four [seats] and that’s it, including me,” Antonio, 59, told James Corden on The Late Late Show on January 30, adding that you also have to pay for each extra person you bring as your guest. “And then you have to pay, actually. Of course, I am paying … I think it’s $750.”

“Shut the front door. $750 to watch a group of millionaires give each other gold statues?” the comedian, 41, asked, completely shocked by the eye-opening price.

“That’s for people who actually are involved in this,” the Mask of Zorro responded. “I think that the tickets for normal … I don’t know exactly the number, but for somebody that is not involved in this at alI. I think it’s a little bit more than that.”

“That’s a discount?!” James added. “Shut up. Antonio, you’ve got that ‘Puss and Boots’ money. You got the ‘Shrek’ money, that’s alright.”

Well you don’t have to be super rich and famous to see all these A-listers go all out when it comes to their fashion!

Scroll on down to see your favorite stars on the Oscars 2020 red carpet!