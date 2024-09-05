For Jennifer Aniston, her gorgeous Bel Air home is her own personal heaven. Fans of the Friends alum have been curious to know more about the space after seeing the gorgeous interior and exterior in photos shared on her Instagram account over the years.

Inside Jennifer Aniston’s Stunning Bel Air Home

In 2011, she purchased the gorgeous California pad for $21 million, which she once shared with ex-husband Justin Theroux. In fact, it’s where they hosted their wedding in 2015 with beautiful decorations fit for the occasion. The nuptials were reportedly attended by a slew of celebrity guests including Jen’s former Friends costars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.

The former couple divorced in 2017, however, the house is still filled with happy memories for the Cake actress as she still continues to live there.

Interior design has always been something Jennifer has been interested in and the decor in her Bel Air home certainly tells that story.

“If I wasn’t an actress, I’d want to be a designer,” she told Architectural Digest. “I love the process. There’s something about picking out fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul.”

The estate, which was completed in 1965, was designed by A. Quincy Jones. Once she purchased the property, she hired Stephen Shadley to help reimagine the space.

“Every corner you turn, you have an experience. Everywhere you look, you get a vista. We worked very hard to get that flow right,” Jennifer said.

Courtesy of Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

The redesigned space included Japanese screens, a number of Expressionist art pieces on display and a vintage Jean Royère Polar Bear sofa in the living room. Jen said the vibe is much “cozier” now.

The property also boasts several terraces and gardens and a massive pool. Jennifer explained that after buying the house, she realized how nice it was to spend time there instead of jetting off to other places as frequently.

“There was a time when I thought there was something romantic about picking up and trotting off somewhere different every three months. Now I’m becoming more particular about the projects I take,” she said, adding, “There’s nowhere else I want to be.”

Jennifer Aniston Has Shown Off Her Bel Air Home in Photos

Jennifer’s Instagram account is flooded with photos of her adorable pets, but fans have noticed the gorgeous backgrounds of each of the pictures that were snapped in her home. From the large tub in the regal bathroom to the cozy sofas in the spacious living room, it seems like Jen is living the dream in her home. Don’t even get us started on her huge closet full of her iconic looks from over the years!

Courtesy of Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

“The reason Jen doesn’t take as many lavish vacations anymore is that she’s plowed so much money turning her Bel Air house into a mini resort and wellness retreat that she’s absolutely going to make the most of all of the amenities, from the nightclub-like pool and bar areas to the Justin-curated gym and the loads of office space that was created when this was supposed to be a house for two people, not one,” an insider told Life & Style in August 2024.

“Jen has also fallen in love with the views she has at the house – nothing makes her calmer or more productive than hanging out in her backyard, with or without friends,” the source added.