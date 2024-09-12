Sofia Vergara’s Transformation Photos From Young to Now: See Her Changing Looks Over the Years

There’s no denying that Sofía Vergara has always had star quality! The Modern Family actress kicked off her career as a model before becoming one of the highest paying stars on television. Her epic transformation in the spotlight proves that she is beautiful both inside and out.

“We all have our insecurities. But once you get older, it’s even more because we don’t look the same,” she said in a June 2024 interview with E! News.”When you reach a certain age, you know life more.”