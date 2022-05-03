Andy Cohen is one of TV’s most beloved hosts, so it’s no surprise he lives in a stunning New York City apartment. The Watch What Happens Live star shares the ultra-swanky property with his only son, Ben, in the West Village neighborhood of the Big Apple.

According to Elle, Andy first purchased a unit in the large duplex in 2003. “It was my first adult apartment,” he once told the outlet. However, years later in 2017, the Bravo star expanded when he paid for the two stories directly above him and converted the three units into one large home.

After making adjustments to his layout, Andy’s home is now fitted with a handful of bedrooms, bathrooms, a lavish powder room, living areas, an outdoor balcony space and much more. In order to get to the two floors above, the TV producer fitted his apartment with a gorgeous, open staircase.

Andy made even more improvements to his home when his adorable son, Ben, was born via surrogacy in February 2019. After swapping out his lavish furnishings in one of the guest rooms, the doting dad revealed he replaced the area with a crib, glider and tons of other essential baby items.

“I didn’t go crazy,” he told Forbes in September 2019, noting the decor of the room might change as Ben gets older. “I don’t know what he likes yet. He’ll grow up and tell me what he likes.”

Considering Andy loves spending time at home with little Ben, it’s pretty often for fans to catch a glimpse inside his immaculate apartment. Whether they’re enjoying story time together or playing a game with some of Ben’s toys, the father-son duo are always having fun at home.

Although Andy spends a lot of time on the road for his busy Hollywood career, he’s adjusted to his life as a working dad. Months after baby Ben’s birth, the Most Talkative author revealed the way he balances fatherhood and work.

“I just take it day-to-day and I only say yes to things that I’m passionate about and I want to do,” he told Us Weekly in July 2019. “I was turning down [opportunities]. They were like, ‘Do you want to present an award at the Billboard Awards,’ I’m like, ‘Yes! But I can’t go to Vegas for 24 hours.’ I would’ve in the past.”

Andy later became a father of two and announced that he had welcomed a daughter in April 2022.

“HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds, 13 [ounces], and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!” Andy captioned the very first photo he uploaded of his daughter, Lucy. “Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy.”

Andy has been loving spending time with Lucy, as the father-daughter pair enjoyed the 2022 Met Gala from home. The host shared a selfie of himself wearing a hooded sweatshirt and holding Lucy, along with the caption, “My 2022 Met Gala look.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos inside Andy’s NYC apartment!