Fans have gotten used to seeing photos of Dylan Dreyer’s New York City apartment posted on her social media accounts, but her beach house is just as beautiful! The Today host shared a rare glimpse at her second home in a recent Instagram post.

In a new video, Dylan, 43, showed off the gorgeous dining area, living room and kitchen as she unveiled a piece of artwork that her husband, Brian Fichera, made. Brian, 37, held up a piece of paper with a drawing of a house and a tree on it. Dylan laughed at her husband’s drawing as he described it to her with a smile.

“If you looked up the definition of the perfect family in the dictionary, you would find a picture of the dreyer-fichera clan,” one person commented underneath the video.

In the background, fans could see a stone fireplace with a TV mounted on the wall above it. The shelves in the living room are filled with family photos, vases and unique decor. They put down a blue area rug in the living room to give a pop of color. And the large couches make it obvious that there’s plenty of places to sit in the stunning home!

Dylan’s second home is located in New York’s South Shore, per Hello! Magazine. In the home, a sign on the wall reads “The Fichera Family Beach House Point Lookout.”

The camera also panned to Dylan’s kids, Calvin, Oliver and Russell, drawing pictures as they sat at the kitchen island. The kitchen might be familiar to Dylan’s fans, as it is where she sometimes films Cooking With Cal with her eldest child. She rotates between filming the cooking show in the beach house and in their New York City apartment. The kitchen looks out onto the back porch, which has the perfect seating area for relaxing with a glass of wine or catching a beautiful sunset.

The waterfront property is the definition of an oasis away from the busy NYC streets. Dylan spends most of her time in her apartment in the Big Apple as it is close to where she films Today each week in Manhattan’s Rockefeller Center.

While life can be a bit hectic with three young kids around, the weathercaster cherishes all of the moments she can with her little ones at home. In fact, it’s the reason why she decided to leave Weekend Today in January 2022, while still remaining a part of the weekday program.

During her final weekend broadcast, Dylan was asked what she planned on doing with her free time on the weekends. “I wish I could wake up on my own pace. Even today, as soon as I’m done here, I’m going to go home and probably make pancakes for the boys,” the NBC fan favorite said.

“It’s all about family time,” she said of the decision. “You know, this job can get crazy especially when we’re traveling and we’re busy, but it’s so important to make time for family too. These boys are my whole life and Brian and I, we love being a team on weekends and spending as much time as we can with them and having as much fun as we can. That’s really all I’m going to be doing, just sitting at home and just loving up on those three.”