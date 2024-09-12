Bo Derek and John Corbett have been enjoying wedded bliss on their ranch in Santa Ynez, California. Their home is full of love and amazing features!

Inside Bo Derek and John Corbett’s Home

Bo and John announced they had gotten married around the holidays in 2020 after nearly two decades of dating.

“Jerry, I can’t believe I forgot to tell you. Around Christmas time we got married. Bo and I got married,” John told Jerry O’Connell in August 2021 during a virtual appearance on The Talk. “We got married. And this is probably the first time — we’re pretty private people. We didn’t make an announcement. All our friends and family knew.”

While they’ve both had impactful Hollywood careers, they love spending time on their ranch, which is home to a number of animals.

“We both travel so much, so, for us, our favorite vacation place is home,” Bo told Closer in January 2018. “That’s where the romance is.”

The 10.5 acre property has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and was built in the ‘60s. “We have a beautiful home with horses and dogs,” Bo shared.

“We enjoy each other’s company; we make each other laugh,” John gushed. “After 15 years, we still hold hands; we still have barbecues with friends a couple times a week.”

As for their life together at home, John said Bo “still laughs at all my jokes even though she’s heard them a million times,” adding, “We just enjoy each other. I’m sad when she’s not around.”

Courtesy of Bo Derek/Instagram

The Unique Backstory Behind the Decor in Their Home

Bo has shared photos of their gorgeous ranch property on her Instagram page over the years. The 10 actress also revealed one of her favorite pieces of decor in their home before she wed John.

“Well, my favorite thing is something my boyfriend, John Corbett, stole from set,” she told Architectural Digest in 2017. “The moose head from Northern Exposure. I hung [it] in the bar in our living room.”

In a 2014 video touring the property, Bo said she liked “keeping up the place” and “doing chores.”

“John works very hard. I travel a lot too, and so this is a refuge,” she explained. “It’s a very peaceful place. We don’t have any help around. It’s completely private.”

Courtesy of Bo Derek/Instagram

In the video, Bo explained that she was given some of the decor in her home by Linda Evans and Ursula Andress, whom she considers to be her friends. Linda was once married to Bo’s late first husband, John Derek, from 1968 to 1974, while Ursula was married to John Derek from 1957 to 1966.

“I don’t even think I’ve bought anything for this home, and a lot of it is from the other wives. We are all friends,” she said.

Bo pointed to a small brown table and said it was from Linda, and then pointed to a silver tea set and said it was from Ursula. “Most of all of the beautiful things are hers,” she noted.

John said that he likes to go to the Salvation Army to pick up pictures to enhance them and hang up around the home.