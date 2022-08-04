Jane Seymour’s Kids Are Her World! See Photos of the Bond Girl With Her 4 Children

Balancing a Hollywood career and motherhood isn’t easy, but somehow, Jane Seymour makes it look effortless! The Live and Let Die actress is a doting mom of four kids: Katherine Flynn, Sean Flynn, John Stacy Keach and Kristopher Steven Keach. She absolutely loves spending time with her children and documenting their hangouts with sweet family photos.

The Golden Globe winner first became a mom during her marriage to David Flynn. Their daughter, Katherine, arrived in 1982, one year after they wed. Jane welcomed son Sean with the businessman in 1985. Their marriage ended in 1992, and Jane married James Keach the following year.

Their twin sons, John and Kristopher, were born in 1995. In an October 2009 interview with People, Jane gushed over what a joy it was to have twin boys.

“I keep telling the boys, ‘You’ll always have this unique connection that the rest of us don’t have,’” she explained. “For the rest of your life.”

She added, “There is a bond that twins have that is unspoken and quite formidable.”

Jane also became close to her two stepchildren, Jenni Flynn and Kalen Keach. The Wedding Crashers actress and the filmmaker called it quits on their marriage in 2013. Their divorce was finalized two years later. Jane has since remained dedicated to spending time with her family.

“I was around for all of my kids. When they were young, anywhere I filmed, I took them with me,” she told The Guardian in September 2013. “When they were younger, I had to make compromises, sometimes about not taking roles that may have taken me away from them too much. They know that I love what I do, and they also know we’re all about family, so they are all about family.”

The fashion mogul began dating David Green in 2014, and the pair have been happily in love ever since. One of their favorite things to do is make memories with their kids and grandkids at their Malibu home.

“I just wish I could have more time with the kids, but um, you know, they have school and life and their own parents,” the Bond girl told Closer in October 2019. “But I took my granddaughters to a premiere last night for the very first time, I wanted them to see what Oma does, that’s what they call me.”

Keep scrolling to see the sweetest photos of Jane and her kids.