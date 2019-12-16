She may have tons of hit songs, awards and fans around the world — but there’s nothing Amy Grant loves more than her kids. The 59-year-old is the proud mom to four kids: three from her marriage to Gary Chapman, one with current husband Vince Gill and one she “inherited” upon tying the knot with the “When I Call Your Name” crooner, 62.

With Gary, 81, the “Baby Baby” singer welcomed son Matthew, 32, in 1987, daughter Gloria, 30, in 1989, and daughter Sarah, 27, in 1992. The two were married from 1982 until 1999. After marrying Vince — who was already dad to daughter Jennifer, 37, with ex-wife Janis Oliver — in 2000, Amy welcomed their daughter, Corrina, 18, in 2001.

“When my daughter Sarah married on November 9, she came down the aisle flanked by her father, Gary Chapman, on one side and her stepfather, Vince Gill, on the other,” Amy recently told Closer Weekly, indicating that she is lucky that everyone gets along these days. “All I could think was, Phew, life looks all kinds of ways!”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

That’s not the only wedding the Queen of Christian Pop has been to in 2019, as Gloria said “I do” in April. On top of that, Amy and Vince’s youngest, Corrina, so they’ve been getting used to an empty nest.

“I’m sleeping like a teenager!” Amy gushed to Closer. “I want to experience life and not have a work agenda. I’m going to take my Airstream Bambi trailer coast to coast, meet people and just celebrate being alive!”

If there’s one thing Amy hopes her children take from having her as a mom, it’s the important life lesson she has learned.

“We’re in such a polarized time,” she told Closer. “Say these phrases as often as possible and you’ll change the world around you: ‘How can I help you? I’m proud of you. I love you. Thank you.’ And the one word, ‘we,’ even if it’s someone you don’t [agree] with or are furious with. All of life is the work of reconciliation. That’s the journey of faith: the reconciliation between God and man. Everything else is just a lot of bluster.”

Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about Amy’s kids!