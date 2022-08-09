Grammy winner Amy Grant is full of love for her doting husband, Vince Gill! The songwriter and her spouse got married in 2000 and have been by each other’s side ever since. Keep scrolling to learn more about their marriage and how they met.

How Did Amy Grant and Vince Gill Meet?

Amy and Vince both had booming careers in the early ‘90s before collaborating together in 1993. The Christian singer and the country artist performed during his Christmas special on TV. They recorded the duet “House of Love” which was released one year later. While there was an obvious spark between them, both hitmakers were married to other partners at the time.

“The connection [was] there [between us], that was kind of rare,” the “Look at Us” singer said during an interview with Larry King in 2003. “The hang was easy. The conversation was easy.”

In the years that followed, Amy joined Vince’s Christmas special as a performer annually. After they were both divorced from their previous spouses, the singing duo went public with their relationship in 1999. The couple got married in 2000 in a gorgeous ceremony.

Do Amy Grant and Vince Gill Have Children Together?

Amy and Vince both became parents during their first marriages. The Kennedy Center Honoree welcomed kids Matthew, Millie and Sarah with her ex-husband, Gary Chapman. Vince had welcomed one daughter, Jenny, with his ex-wife, Janis Oliver.

Vince and Amy also welcomed one child together after they wed. She gave birth to their youngest daughter, Corrina, in 2001. After facing a few challenges while adjusting to life as a blended family, Vince shared that the arrival of their youngest child brought everyone closer together.

“[She’s] the glue of this whole family,” he told AARP in May 2011. “She bonded all of us in a blood way that really did connect us.”

Who Is Amy Grant’s Ex-Husband, Gary Chapman?

Amy married her first husband, Gary, in 1982. He had written the title track of her album My Father’s Eyes in 1979. Gary has built a career of his own in contemporary Christian music that he continued to pursue after their 1999 divorce.

Who Is Vince Gill’s Ex-Wife, Janis Oliver?

Vince and Janis were married from 1980 to 1998. She is the lead singer of the country band Sweethearts of the Rodeo with her sister, Kristine Arnold. The duo signed with Columbia Records in 1985 and have released eight studio albums.

In addition to her music career, Janis also earned acting credits. She appeared on the television series My Three Sons and in the 1994 film, Maverick. On her Instagram account, Janis revealed that she still writes and records music while balancing her life as a doting mom and grandmother.

What Happened to Amy Grant?

In August 2022, Amy was hospitalized after suffering a concussion from a fall off of her bicycle in Nashville. She was knocked unconscious for 10 minutes before being taken away in an ambulance.

While his wife recovered from her injuries, Vince performed a tribute to her at his concert at the Ryman Auditorium that week. He shared a sweet message with the audience before launching into a powerful rendition of “When My Amy Prays” with Corrina.

“We’re going to do this song that I wrote for my wife, Amy,” Vince said in a video taken at the concert that was posted on his wife’s Facebook page. “We haven’t been doing it much, but because of her accident and everything she’s been going through we’ve been thinking a lot about her. I thought how sweet it would be for her youngest to sing the song I wrote for her.”