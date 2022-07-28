Sally Struthers was part of one of the most iconic TV families on All in the Family — the Bunkers. She started her own family after skyrocketing to fame on the CBS sitcom, welcoming one daughter, Samantha Rader, with her ex-husband, William C. Rader. Keep scrolling to find out more about Sally’s only child.

Who Is Sally Struthers’ Daughter, Samantha Rader?

Sally starred on All in the Family from 1971 to 1978. She was married to William, a psychiatrist, from 1977 to 1983. They found out they were expecting their first child together in 1978. When it came to picking a name for her little one, Sally drew on a nickname that her mother used to call her when she was a kid: Samantha Featherhead.

Bei/Shutterstock

William also has three children from a previous marriage: Jonathan, Nancy and Deborah. The Gilmore Girls alum did not initially want to become a mother, but things changed when she realized how in love she was with her husband.

“Before I met Bill, I never wanted a baby. I was always the first one to say that it wasn’t going to make me fulfilled, that I didn’t need a carbon copy of myself,” she told People in February 1981. “Then you fall in love with someone, and you want to be the mother of a child that is part of that man, the result of your loving each other.”

Throughout Samantha’s childhood, she watched her mom continue her reign as one of television’s most popular stars. Sally went on to appear in her own All in the Family spinoff called Gloria from 1982 to 1983. It was actually because of an interaction with her daughter that she realized how much of an impact each series had on classic TV.

“​​I’ve done so many shows as a guest, and that’s fun, but All in the Family was history-making and that doesn’t happen to too many actors,” she told Closer in an August 2021 interview. “I knew it the day my daughter was in her room writing a report, using the Encyclopedia Britannica. She screamed from her room and said, ‘Mom, come in here!’ She had the encyclopedia opened to the letter T on her desk. Under the word television was a picture of the All in the Family cast. That’s when you say, ‘Wow!’”

What Is Samantha Rader’s Job?

Samantha did not go on to follow in her mom’s footsteps with an acting career. Instead, she became a clinical psychologist. She founded her own practice called Source Code. According to the company’s official website, her goal is to “allow individuals to connect with their true essence, which vibrates with ease, joy and love.”

She is very active on social media, posting advice videos and sharing photos from her travels. The beauty also has an incredible singing talent that she shows off in rare videos from time to time. Her other hobbies include yoga and hiking.