No film series out there has encompassed action, romance and drama quite like James Bond has! In addition to the franchise’s leading men, there have been so many iconic Bond girls who have graced the silver screen with their gorgeous looks. Ursula Andress, Jill St. John and Jane Seymour are just a few of the Bond girls who shared their incredible acting skills and swimsuit moments on screen.

Ursula had one of the most memorable film scenes to date in Dr. No, the first installment of the film series. She starred opposite Sean Connery, portraying Honey Rider, a shell diver, in the 1962 classic. Viewers were captivated by her beauty in her introduction scene where she emerged from the ocean in a white bikini.

“It was a big moment for me,” Ursula recalled in an October 2018 interview with The Sunday Post. “I think that simple bikini made a complete difference to my career. It made me into a success. I had made a few movies before then, but nothing had the impact of that scene in Dr. No.”

The beach scene has since remained one of the most unforgettable moments in the James Bond series and inspired similar bikini moments in its subsequent films. Late actress Eunice Gayson also starred in the film as Slyvia Trench. She died in 2018 at the age of 90 but left an incredible mark on the series and the film industry.

In 1964, Honor Blackman took on the role of Pussy Galore in Goldfinger. At the time, she was practicing judo, skills she incorporated while portraying her character in the film. Shirley Eaton joined her in the action-packed movie as Jill Masterson. In one incredible scene, Shirley’s entire body was painted gold, cementing her status as a sex symbol in the ‘60s.

Three years later, Mie Hama joined the franchise in You Only Live Twice. She too shared an alluring swimsuit moment in the film, sporting a metallic gold bikini in her role of Kissy Suzuki. In a March 2017 interview with the New York Times, the Japanese actress revealed that she left Hollywood for a “normal life” after finding global fame.

She wasn’t the only Bond girl to discover other passions outside of acting. After starring in 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever, Jill found a passion for cooking. The gorgeous redhead authored The Jill St. John Cookbook in 1987. And years later, she’s still cooking up some stylish looks on red carpets and beaches all over the world.

