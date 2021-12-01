The entire world fell in love with Ringo Starr when he rose to fame as a member of The Beatles in 1962. The drummer from Liverpool also found love outside of the fame with his second wife, Barbara Bach. The pair were married in 1981 and have had a whirlwind romance full of major milestones.

At the height of his fame as the drummer and vocalist of The Beatles, Ringo met his first wife, Maureen Cox. The hairdresser and the “Weight of the World” singer were married in February 1965 after she found out she was pregnant. They welcomed three children together during their marriage: Zak, Jason and Lee. The couple called it quits 10 years after tying the knot. Maureen died in 1994 at the age of 48 after battling leukemia.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In 1980, Ringo joined the cast of the film Caveman as he began to pursue more acting roles in his solo career. He met Barbara on set after she was tapped to play the female lead. She was best known at the time for her portrayal of Bond girl Anya Amasova in the 1977 film The Spy Who Loved Me. Barbara, a New York native born in 1947, pursued a modeling career immediately after graduating high school.

She snagged some of her first acting roles in Europe with the film Black Belly of the Tarantula and a television adaption of L’Odissea. Barbara married Augusto Gregorini in 1968. They divorced in 1978 and have two children together, son Gianni and daughter Francesca. All of Ringo and Barbara’s children, as well as his surviving Beatles bandmates, attended their 1981 nuptials at Marylebone Town Hall in London.

On April 26, 2021, Ringo posted a sweet tribute to Barbara on Instagram to celebrate 40 years of marriage. In the throwback photo, Ringo and Barbara were posing behind their wedding cake along with George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Olivia Harrison and Linda McCartney.

“It was 40 years ago today. The love of my life said yes yes yes. And I said it right back peace and love,” he captioned the post.

The power couple also started the Lotus Foundation together, a charity aimed to help support social welfare and substance abuse programs. In 2015, Ringo and Barbara decided to put some of their Beatles and James Bond memorabilia up for auction, with proceeds benefitting the charity. Still, after four decades together in the spotlight, Ringo and Barbara are more in love than ever before and dedicated to causes to help others.

“There’s no escape … I think I love Barbara as much [today] as I did [when we met] – and I’m beyond blessed that she loves me and we’re still together,” the Grammy winner told People in 2015.