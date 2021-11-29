Among the various members of The Beatles, it was drummer Ringo Starr who started and completed his family during the height of the band’s legendary career. He was a father of three children by the time The Beatles split in 1970.

Ringo shares all of his kids with his late ex-wife of 10 years, Maureen “Mo” Starkey Tigrett (born Mary Cox). The aspiring musician — real name Richard Starkey — met the hairdresser trainee in Liverpool, England, in 1962, during one of The Beatles’ pre-fame shows at The Cavern Club.

Ringo proposed to Maureen in 1965, and they were married 21 days later on February 11 at London’s Caxton Hall Register Office. The Beatles manager, Brian Epstein, served as Best Man and fellow Beatle George Harrison was present as a witness.

Their first child, son Zak, was born on September 13, 1965. It happened to be the same date that one of The Beatles’ most famous hits, “Yesterday,” was released. Maureen said upon Zak’s birth, “I’d like the baby to be like Ringo, but he need not necessarily follow in his father’s footsteps,” as a musician. Ringo agreed, calling his first-born “a little smasher,” but also revealed, “I won’t let Zak be a drummer,” like himself.

But drumming was in his future, as Zak’s godfather, The Who’s drummer Keith Moon, bought him a drum kit for his 8th birthday. Ringo’s musical pals eventually showed Zak the ropes on how to be a stickman, and he began his career as a professional rock drummer as a teen in the early 1980s.

Ringo and Maureen’s second child, son Jason, arrived nearly two years after his big brother on August 19, 1967. Like his older sibling, he was also born at Queen Charlotte’s Hospital in Hammersmith, London. Jason also grew up to be a drummer before going to work various other jobs in the music industry. He didn’t revel in being the son of a Beatle, revealing as an adult that, “Being Ringo Starr’s son is the biggest drag of my life. It’s a total pain.”

Ringo and Maureen rounded out their family with the birth of their first daughter, Lee, on November 11, 1970, when she was born at the same London hospital as her older brothers. She grew up to pursue a career as a stylist and fashion designer.

The couple weathered several marital crises, including infidelity by both Ringo and Maureen, and the pair’s divorce was finalized on July 17, 1975, 10 years after they wed. Ringo would go on to marry actress and former Bond Girl Barbara Bach in 1981, while Maureen went on to marry Hard Rock Cafe and House of Blues co-founder Isaac Tigrett in 1989. She died at the young age of 48 in December 1994 after a brief battle with leukemia, with her children by her side.

Scroll down to for more details on Ringo Starr’s 3 children!