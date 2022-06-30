Movies on the Hallmark Channel provide viewers with some epic love stories, juicy dramas and feel-good family-friendly tales. The network’s biggest successes are all thanks to stars like Candace Cameron Bure, Alison Sweeney and Danica McKellar. Their stunning bikini photos will leave you falling in love with their beachside style!

Candace made her debut on Hallmark in 2008 with the film Moonlight & Mistletoe. While the Fuller House star announced that she was leaving the network in April 2022, her contributions to the channel will never be forgotten. The mom of three earned nearly 30 acting credits from her time on Hallmark.

The blonde beauty revealed in a statement at the time that she was taking her talents to GAC Media’s GAC Family and GAC Living channels to “develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming.” Still, Hallmark is in good hands with network veterans Holly Robinson Peete, Rachael Leigh Cook and Autumn Reeser starring in some of the memorable films.

Rachel shot to fame as Laney Boggs in the 1999 film She’s All That. In the movie, her character undergoes quite a dramatic fashion transformation before falling in love with Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Zack Siler. She reflected on being a part of the cult classic and the style of the decade in an August 2021 interview with People.

“Truthfully, I was definitely a teen of the ’90s, but I didn’t especially love ’90s fashion,” she admitted. “I had a really hard time finding clothes for events back then because I just plain didn’t like anything. So, I ended up in some pretty bizarre outfits just trying to do my best.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum’s style has certainly evolved since appearing in the film. These days, she’s a mom of two and a popular face on Hallmark with films like Frozen in Love, Valentine in the Vineyard and Summer Love under her belt.



Rachael isn’t the only Hallmark star who has gone through a major fashion evolution. Holly started her own clothing line in 2016 called HRP. Coming up with a collection of fashionable looks came with a lot of input from her four kids.

“I have moments when my kids are looking at me like, ‘Do you see what you’re wearing?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t even know what I’m wearing!’ because I’m a busy mom I can’t always go from drop-offs to bus stops and carpools back home,” she said during the collection’s launch. “Sometimes I got to keep it moving and go to a meeting or even sometimes an audition — so from my perspective, I really wanted to create a line that goes with you and moves with you throughout the day.”

