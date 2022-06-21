Food Network Chefs Bring the Heat! See Bikini Photos of Giada De Laurentiis, Katie Lee and More

The stars of Food Network sure know how to heat up the kitchen with their delicious recipes and vibrant personalities. The same is the case when the chefs hit the beach! Giada De Laurentiis, Katie Lee and your other favorite culinary experts are always blowing fans away with their stunning bikini photos.

Giada has become one of the most popular faces on Food Network since getting her start with Everyday Italian in 2003. The Emmy winner landed several spinoffs since then, taking her to locations all over the world including Itay and the California coast.

In between all her traveling for work, relaxing on some of the most beautiful beaches in the world is one of her hobbies. The television personality and her travel buddy, daughter Jade Thompson, whom she shares with ex-husband Todd Thompson, have grown to love several popular vacation destinations over the years.

“Capri is one of them since I’ve been going there since I was a child,” Giada said during an April 2019 interview with Forbes about her favorite places to visit. “Rome because my mother is there. And then I like going to the Hamptons. My daughter and I rent a house there for the summer every year.”

The Hamptons have long been a popular celebrity vacation hub and the place where chef Katie decided to plant her roots. She and husband Ryan Biegel live in a gorgeous beachfront home with their adorable daughter, Iris. The brunette beauty has even shared photos from her beach days with her little one since she arrived in September 2020.

While Katie is constantly serving glamorous looks during her television appearances and on Instagram, the Beach Bites host revealed that she loves dressing for comfort.

“I love sweatpants more than anything on the planet,” she admitted during an interview with Serendipity. “I would wear an elastic waistband everywhere if it were socially acceptable. I am such a homebody. I want to be comfortable at all times and the older I get, the less I want to go out and do things.”

Anne Burrell has also jet-setted all over the world throughout her time on Food Network. The Worst Cooks in America host rocked a colorful bikini while vacationing in Tulum, Mexico, in June 2019. She shared another beach photo with her husband, Stuart Claxton, in May 2021 on Instagram.

The happy couple enjoyed breakfast on the beach as they watched the sunrise in Bermuda. In her Instagram caption, the Iron Chef America alum called the experience “absolutely dreamy.” The pair live together in Brooklyn, New York, but take a break from the city whenever they get the chance.

Keep scrolling to see your favorite Food Network stars’ bikini photos.