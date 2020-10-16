Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, have a marriage that is straight out of a romance novel. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star and his designer spouse have remained one of Hollywood’s hottest couples ever since they tied the knot almost a decade ago.

Matthew and Camila’s love story actually began long before they exchanged vows. The two crossed paths at a Hollywood night club in 2006, and when Camila caught the actor’s eye, he made sure to introduce himself to the Brazil native.

Sparks flew between the two even though Matthew has said he wasn’t looking for love at the time he met Camila. However, he couldn’t help but deny the immediate connection with the American-Brazilian model.

Looking back, Matthew is extremely grateful that Camila came into his life. “It’s gotta be the right person but it has to be the right time,” the Interstellar star told People in 2017. “We went out on our first date three nights later, and I knew then that the next night I wanted to go on another date … And I’ve been wanting to go on a date with her for the last nine years. And not with anybody else.”

Two years after their romance began, Matthew and Camila started their family as their eldest son, Levi, arrived in 2008. The pair’s daughter, Vida, came along two years later in 2010. They later completed their family with the birth of their youngest son, Livingston, in 2012, which came months after they tied the knot in June of that year.

After more than a decade together and three kids later, the Dallas Buyers Club alum said he couldn’t be more in love with Camila. “Since [our first date,] I have not wanted to spend time with any other woman, definitely have not wanted to sleep with anyone else,” he sweetly insisted to People in October 2020. “I’ve not wanted to have children with anyone else other than her.”

Even though he thought he was “looking too hard” and never imagined he’d fine “The One,” Matthew said he started to believe in true love when he met Camila. “We have a love that we never question,” he gushed to the outlet.

