A slam dunk marriage! Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry are one of Hollywood’s cutest couples. The Food Network host and the NBA star met at church when they were teenagers. Their relationship blossomed into a beautiful marriage with three incredible children, Riley, Ryan and Canon. More than a decade later, the happy couple is still madly in love.

Ayesha and Stephen started off as just friends until one date brought up romantic feelings for each other. While the point guard was playing for Davidson College, he met up with the cookbook author in Los Angeles. Sparks flew, and the couple got engaged in 2010 in his parents’ driveway. The spot is sentimental for the pair who actually shared their first kiss there too.

“Yeah, it was like The Notebook. The plan was to act like we were going to a family cookout,” Stephen told Parents in April 2016. “So we pulled up to the house, and I stopped in the middle of the driveway, got down on my knee, and went into my spiel. Little did I know the whole family was looking out the window, videotaping the moment.”

On July 30, 2011, Stephen and Ayesha said “I do” in Charlotte, North Carolina. One year later, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Riley Elizabeth Curry. She instantly became an internet phenomenon when she joined Stephen at a press conference during the 2015 NBA finals. Riley hilariously interacted with the reporters, showing that she inherited both of her parents’ great sense of humor.

In 2015, the family grew with the arrival of their second child, Ryan Carson Curry. As if the Currys couldn’t get any more adorable, Ayesha gave birth to their first son, Canon W. Jack Curry, in 2018. The family of five celebrated the power couple’s 10-year anniversary in the cutest way possible in September 2021. The Ayesha’s Home Kitchen host opened up about the big surprise that Stephen planned in a candid Instagram post.

“A couple of weeks ago @stephencurry30 surprised me with the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony. He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting,” Ayesha wrote on Instagram. “Our big girl Riley officiated and Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard. It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget.”

Both Ayesha and Stephen have successful careers of their own. He is regarded as one of the best point guards in the NBA, winning three championships with the Golden State Warriors. His wife has judged multiple reality cooking shows on Food Network before landing a show of her own. She also serves as the host and producer of Family Food Fight on ABC, and launched her own film production company. Together, Stephen and Ayesha are an unstoppable pair!

