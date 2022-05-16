Food Network star Anne Burrell found her soulmate! The talented chef got married to her husband, Stuart Claxton, in October 2021 in her hometown of Cazenovia, New York. They have continued to share sweet memories together and proven that they truly are a perfect match. Keep scrolling to learn more about her spouse.

Who Is Anne Burrell’s Husband Stuart Claxton?

Anne met Stuart on the dating app Bumble in 2018. Two years later, they got engaged in an adorable way, after he asked for Anne’s mom’s help in planning the proposal.

“My mom and Stuart got together and made a plan where he and I were going to have a date night,” the Worst Cooks in America star told People in April 2020. “She set up a beautiful table in her apartment and we just planned a dinner for the two of us. We were having a nice time, and Stuart then starts saying, ‘Oh, this is a good song to put on a playlist for our wedding reception.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, sure. But why are we talking about that now?’”

Courtesy of Anne Burrell/Instagram

Stuart also has a successful career working in ad sales marketing at Univision. The happy couple enjoy spending time together at their apartment in Brooklyn, New York, where Anne cooks in the fully renovated kitchen. In a May 2022 interview with Closer, the culinary expert called Stuart her “Prince Charming.”

“I cook almost every night. Stuart is easy to cook for because he loves everything,” she said. “I can always tell when he really likes something because he will take a bite and say, ‘Mmmm,’ and then with every bite he will keep saying it. So, if he doesn’t say that I’m like, ‘What’s the problem?’”

She also revealed some of her hubby’s favorite dishes that she serves him, including one that reminds him of his childhood.

“Filipino chicken adobo — he loves that one. And anything with pasta. He’s crazy for pasta,” the Iron Chef America alum said. “Stuart is English, so usually on the weekends, I make a big English breakfast with eggs, bacon, sausage, beans, sautéed mushrooms, roasted tomatoes and potatoes that are fried in bacon fat.”

Do Anne and Stuart Have Any Kids?

Stuart is a dad to one son, Javier, from a previous relationship. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Anne, Stuart and Javier moved in with her family in Cazenovia. Her stepson helped her film cooking videos in her mother’s kitchen.

“My mom has a great setup and it’s been really fun,” Anne told Eagle News in April 2020. “It takes a lot of thought and prep work to be able to do these videos in a succinct way. There’s no time for swap-outs. My boyfriend’s son has been filming me and we are not really great at editing or anything like that, so it’s kind of like we’ve got one shot.”

Javier also served as the best man at the wedding. Anne has enjoyed bonding her beau and his son over the course of their relationship after years of looking for her perfect match.

“Stuart came into my life with his son Javier, so it’s like I got a 2-for-1 deal,” she gushed. “That whole family dynamic has been amazing. I feel like I got the whole package: I was able to focus on my career, and now I can really put my effort, care and love into my marriage.”