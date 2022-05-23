When it comes to influential style icons from the ‘50s, Marilyn Monroe certainly tops the list. The blonde bombshell dominated the big screen during Hollywood’s Golden Age and turned heads in her gorgeous fashion looks, tailored perfectly to fit her body. The star also posed for several memorable swimsuit and bikini photoshoots throughout her career.

Marilyn first began modeling in the mid-1940s, appearing on dozens of magazine covers before getting her start in the world of acting. Some of her earliest film roles came under her contract at 20th Century Fox. In 1953, the starlet starred in three films, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, How to Marry a Millionaire and Niagara, all of which led to her worldwide recognition as a key player in both the beauty and the entertainment space.

While filming The Seven Year Itch in New York City in 1954, Marilyn posed for the famous subway grate sequence in her notorious white dress. It has remained one of the most popular film scenes of all time, leading the movie to become a smash hit at the box office.

Fans from all over the world were enamored by her charming personality, lovely looks and signature pin curls that influenced other Hollywood actresses to embrace their seductive sides. In a September 1952 edition of Pageant Magazine, the Playboy centerfold shared some of her biggest beauty and wellness tips and tricks.

“By nature, I suppose I have a languorous disposition. I hate to do things in a hurried, tense atmosphere, and it is virtually impossible for me to spring out of bed in the morning,” she said at the time. “On Sunday, which is my one day of total leisure, I sometimes take two hours to wake up, luxuriating in every last moment of drowsiness. Depending upon my activities, I sleep between five and ten hours every night.”

The Bus Stop actress also shared some insight into her exercise routine, which consisted of a “bust-firming routine” lifting five-pound weights above her head multiple times a day.

“I don’t count rhythmically like the exercise people on the radio,” she explained. “I couldn’t stand exercise if I had to feel regimented about it.”

Marilyn died in 1962 at the age of 36, but her legacy has lived on through generations when it comes to style, beauty and creating movie magic.

